Maine wins 74-72 against Sacred Heart

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — DeAndre Williams’ 16 points helped Maine defeat Sacred Heart 74-72 on Thursday.

Williams shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Black Bears (1-1). Ace Flagg added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line while they also had 10 rebounds. Yanis Bamba shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Samson Reilly led the Pioneers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Sacred Heart also got 15 points and nine rebounds from Jaylen Robinson. Jaden Slaughter also had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. Maine hosts Manhattan and Sacred Heart goes on the road to play New Hampshire.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.