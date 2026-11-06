No. 9 LSU routs Texas Southern 131-22 for school-record 109-point margin of victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jada Williams scored 16 of her 18 points in the second quarter and No. 9 LSU scored 40 unanswered points in the period on the way to a school-record margin of victory in a 131-22 win over Texas Southern on Thursday night.

LSU (2-0) outscored Texas Southern 40-0 in the quarter, forcing nine turnovers and holding the visiting Tigers without a field goal in 13 attempts.

LSU's 109-point victory was a program record. It was the team's second straight 100-plus point game to start the season and the Lady Tigers improved to 7-0 all-time against Texas Southern (0-2).

Williams, a transfer from Iowa State, was among a group of seven players that scored in double figures. Freshman Anna Minaeva scored 21 points, Mikaylah Williams added 20 points, ZaKiyah Johnson 17, Grace Knox and MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 15 each and Lola Lampley finished with 10.

Jada Williams was scoreless in the first quarter but made 6 of 7 shots, including three 3-pointers, in eight minutes of the second quarter. Fulwiley and Knox added six apiece.

Mikaylah Williams’ 3-pointer, the fourth of the quarter, accounted for LSU’s 65-13 lead at the break.

Jayla Cornelius’ six points led Texas Southern which shot 13% (8-55) and turned the ball over 38 times, enabling LSU to outscore TSU 55-0 in points off turnovers.

LSU presented flowers to former All-American Angel Reese, who helped the Lady Tigers to their first national championship in 2022. Reese was this year’s WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and was part of the Atlanta Dream’s first appearance in the WNBA championship series.

Up next

LSU: Hosts McNeese next Thursday.

Texas Southern: Travels to Rice next Thursday.

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