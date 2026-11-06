Jones has 23, Albany (NY) beats Manhattan 72-68

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler Jones’ 23 points helped Albany (NY) defeat Manhattan 72-68 on Thursday.

Jones also had three steals for the Great Danes (2-0). Zach Matulu scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Ollie Engen shot 5 for 16 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Dusan Eric finished with 16 points for the Jaspers (0-2). Manhattan also got 12 points from Novak Manojlovic. Ognjen Stankovic finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Up next

These two teams both play Sunday. Albany (NY) hosts Merrimack and Manhattan visits Maine.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.