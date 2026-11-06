Forbes hits 6 3-pointers, scores 26 points, No. 24 West Virginia women edge George Washington 78-66

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Skylar Forbes drained six 3-pointers and scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 24 West Virginia turned back George Washington 78-66 on Thursday night.

The Mountaineers (2-0) never trailed after a 12-2 run in the second quarter but never led by more than 14. The Revolutionaries (1-1) were within six midway through the fourth quarter but Forbes drained a 3-pointer to make it 67-58. It was down to seven again at 72-65 with 2:48 to go but Forbes knocked down another 3 and that ended the threat.

The Revolutionaries missed their last five shots in the last two minutes.

Zahirah Walton scored 17 points and Divine Tumba had 15 on the bench for the Mountaineers. The pair combined to shoot 13 of 19. Forbes had a career high for 3-pointers and matched her career high in points from her time at Marquette.

Alicia Newell scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for George Washington. Gabby Reynolds added 18.

Up next

George Washington: Home against Georgetown on Wednesday.

West Virginia: At Georgia Tech on Sunday.

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