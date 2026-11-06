Somfai scores 19 points, No. 15 TCU women smother Le Moyne 96-41

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lara Somfai scored 10 of her 19 points in the second quarter, and No. 15 TCU had a 21-0 run in the third quarter to cruise to a 96-41 win over Le Moyne on Thursday night.

Jadyn Wooten scored 16 points for the Horned Frogs (2-0), who had five players score in double figures. Laura Vilcinskas added 13 with 10 rebounds off the bench.

Gianna Nichols led the Dolphins (0-2) with 11 points, and Kendal Moxey had 10 rebounds.

Le Moyne led most of the first quarter, getting a 17-17 tie on 7 of 16 shooting. But the Horned Frogs scored the first nine points of the second quarter and followed a Le Moyne 3 with eight more for a 34-20 lead. The Dolphins went 4 of 13 in the second and trailed 45-27 at the half.

The Dolphins went 1 of 12 in the third quarter and 3 of 11 in the fourth, shooting 17% in the second half and 29% (15 of 52) overall.

TCU shot 52% and went 25 of 32 from the line, while Le Moyne was 6 of 7.

Up next

La Moyne: Home against SUNY Geneseo on Tuesday.

TCU: Home against Tarleton State on Sunday.

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