Je'Shawn Stevenson scores 30 points for North Texas in 77-67 win over McNeese

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson’s 30 points led North Texas over McNeese 77-67 on Thursday.

Stevenson added five rebounds and five assists for the Mean Green (2-0). Cash Chavis shot 2 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Aeneas Alexander went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Jaylon Dean-Vines led the Cowboys (1-1) with 20 points and six rebounds. McNeese also got 17 points and two steals from Larry Johnson. Christian Nitu finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

North Texas took the lead with three seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Stevenson led the Mean Green with 16 points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-32 at the break. UNT turned a two-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 53-41 lead with 14:46 left in the half. Stevenson scored 14 second-half points in the win.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.