Connelly breaks late tie in the Golden Knights' 2-1 win over the Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Trevor Connelly broke a tie with 1:42 left and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday night.

Braeden Bowman tied it for Vegas at 4:20 of third, and Carter Hart made 25 saves.

Playing the third game of four-game trip, the Golden Knights improved to 11-5-2 with their second straight victory.

Anton Johansson scored for Detroit at 2:02 of the third.

Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings in their lone home game in a seven-game span. They have lost two in a row to fall to 7-7-3.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Red Wings: At Colorado on Saturday night.

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