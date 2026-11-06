Mercer scores his first goal for Winnipeg in Jets' 6-2 victory over Canucks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored his first goal for Winnipeg and added an assist in the Jets' 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Mark Scheifele also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Mario Ferraro, Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Cole Koepke scored. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

The Jets were coming off a game Tuesday night in Montreal where they overcame a 4-0 deficit in the final 2:39 and won 5-4 in overtime.

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren scored for Vancouver. Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 29 shots.

Winnipeg improved to 6-8-3, and Vancouver fell to 3-14-1.

Up next

Canucks: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here