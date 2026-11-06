Boone scores 21 points, No. 14 Kentucky women coast past Northern Kentucky 79-28

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Asia Boone hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points; Clara Strack had a double-double, and No. 14 Kentucky dominated Northern Kentucky 79-28 on Thursday night.

Strack had 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus four blocks and three steals. Me’Arah O’Neal had 12 points and Ajša Sivka 11 for the Wildcats (2-0).

Sara Basaran and Anna Hamilton both had six points for the Norse (1-1), who shot 13.6% (6 of 44), including 2 of 20 from 3-point range. Half their points came from the foul line, where they made 14 of 18.

Kentucky forced 28 turnovers and outrebounded Northern Kentucky 60-34.

The Wildcats used several big runs to build a 42-12 lead at halftime. They scored the first nine points and the final 16 of the first quarter to lead 25-3 as the Norse went 1-of-9 from the field with 10 turnovers.

That run reached 20 straight points with the first two baskets of the second quarter, and after Northern Kentucky made its second field goal, Kentucky scored seven more. A 3-pointer by Boone made it 36-5.

Up next

Northern Kentucky: Home against Kent State on Saturday.

Kentucky: Home against No. 25 NC State on Sunday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here