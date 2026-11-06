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Japan's stock benchmark Nikkei tumbles more than 6% after trading opens
8 days ago
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s stock benchmark Nikkei tumbled more than 6% after trading opened Friday.
The decline follows a widespread sellout of issues related to artificial intelligence on Wall Street.
The S&P 500 fell 4.4% Thursday for its worst day since U.S. President Donald Trump shook markets worldwide in April 2025 with his “Liberation Day” tariffs.
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