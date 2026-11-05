Commanders offensive line preparing for challenge from Rams defensive front

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams ' defensive line can be a massive challenge for opposing offensive lines.

And that's without Myles Garrett.

The star defensive end returned to practice this week and looks on track to return after missing the past seven games with an injury. Against a talented front, the Commanders ' offensive line will have their hands full in trying to slow down Los Angeles' pass rush.

“They’ve got a lot of really good defensive linemen,” Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough said.

"(Byron Young) rushing the quarterback at an elite rate, (Garrett) back on the field, he’s a premium player. There’s a lot of really good rushers and give credit to their coaching staff too. They don’t just allow you to always double=team Aaron Donald. So, we’re gonna have to be really intentional with our protection plan, to handle what they do up front and it’s a great challenge, man. They do a really good job.”

Even absent Garrett, with Donald drawing attention in the middle, Young has been able to flourish. He's got 4 1/2 sacks this season.

“When you allocate resources to one elite premium player, he’s gonna get a one-on-one matchup," Blough said. "We gotta be able to win on the perimeter. And he’s elite pass rusher, really good bull rush in this league and we gotta be ready for him.”

While Young provides a challenge on the edge, Donald, who doesn't have a sack this season, still can have a massive impact on how an opposing offense operates with an interior rush.

“He’s got a couple superpowers,” Commanders center Lucas Patrick said. “It’s his get-off, his play strength. I think one of the things that’s underrated about him is how he plays in-between the trenches in that battle, and how physical and tough he is. But he’s also very smart. It’s different when you get a guy that takes his own liberties and just kind of plays outside the scheme."

Garrett's impending return, at any point, should boost a Rams team that is looking to start a run toward the postseason.

“It’s exciting," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "It’s great to be able to get him back out there. I think what we’ve said, just trying to stay in the moment, one day at a time. It’ll be good to be able to get him out there and get a good practice load, see how he feels, see how he responds. He’s been doing a lot of good stuff on his own and some of the drill work and then obviously with the rehab. We are certainly excited to get him back out there.”

The Commanders' offensive line has allowed 16 sacks this season, 12 of which have been to quarterback Jayden Daniels. The hopes of an upset for Washington certainly will lean heavily on that five-man front.

“I think we have a good game plan for them," Commanders right guard Sam Cosmi said. "For the most part, from a technical standpoint, just playing sound football. I know my game, I know what I do. I know the rest of the O-line has a good game plan, we've talked about it. But, respect to them, they're really good players.”

Need to know

L.A. Rams (4-4) at Washington (2-4-1)

When/where to watch: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Rams by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Rams 4-4; Commanders 4-3.

Last week: Commanders beat Eagles 27-10; Rams beat the Chargers 24-9.

Last meeting: Rams beat the Commanders 28-20 on Dec. 17, 2023, at Los Angeles.

Series record: Commanders lead 24-13-1.

Matchup to watch

Sean McVay and Kliff Kingsbury vs the Commanders' defense: Kingsbury, now an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams, spent the past two years with the Commanders as their offensive coordinator. Los Angeles certainly poses one of the biggest tests for Washington's defense this season in terms of talent. And, notably, a former Commanders coach is now on the Rams' side, and one that knows Washington's personnel very well.

Stats and stuff

— The Rams’ defense has yet to allow a touchdown in the first quarter this season.

— Quarterback Matt Stafford is second in the NFL in passing yards with 2,146 yards. He's completed the most passes of anyone in the league (204) entering Week 9.

— McVay is 2-1 against Washington in his coaching career. McVay, who has been in Los Angeles since 2017, coached in Washington from 2010-2016.

— Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson was ruled out for the season this week with a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

— Washington's most recent home win over the Rams came in 2015 in a 24-10 win.

— Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has yet to throw an interception this season. He is the only quarterback in the league to have attempted 100 passes or more and still have not thrown an interception.

— Rookie receiver Antonio Williams is coming off one of the best games of the season. He had five catches on seven targets, both season highs, for 54 yards against the Eagles.

— The Commanders are trying to win back-to-back regular season games for the first time since 2024, when they won five games in a row to end the season.

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