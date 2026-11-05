Central Michigan places basketball coach Andy Bronkema on leave without announcing explanation

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan placed men's basketball coach Andy Bronkema on leave without announcing an explanation.

Athletic director Amy Folan promoted Raymoan McAfee to interim coach on Thursday, a day before the Chippewas were scheduled to host Division III Alma in their home opener.

Central Michigan opened the season with an 83-78 victory over UL Monroe on Monday night.

“What a job by our guys, just sticking with it, and bouncing back from negative plays in a positive way,” Bronkema said after the game, according to the school's website.

Bronkema was 10-21 overall and 6-12 in the Mid-American Conference last season in his debut with the Chippewas. He was hired in 2025 after leading Division II Ferris State to a national title and nine conference championships.

Shortly after Bronkema was hired at Central Michigan, he put McAfee on the staff as an assistant coach and promoted him to associate head coach last April.

McAfee, who is from Detroit, previously was an assistant at Division II Wayne State and was on Bronkema's staff for four seasons at Ferris State.

“Coach McAfee has built strong relationships with our student-athletes and brings deep experience developing student-athletes and preparing champions,” Folan said. “I have full confidence that our team is in good hands under his leadership.”

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