Andy Pages, Louis Varland and Jacob Latz among Super 2s eligible for salary arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, Toronto closer Louis Varland and Texas left-hander Jacob Latz are among 28 players with two-to-three years of service time who are eligible for salary arbitration.

Boston right-hander Tyron Guerrero and Colorado outfielder Jordan Beck were the last players to make the so-called Super-2s cutoff, both at 2 years, 133 days. Milwaukee right-hander Quinn Priester had 2 years, 134 days.

Philadelphia outfielder Johan Rojas was just under the cutoff at 2 years, 131 days. Rojas started the season at 2 years, 36 days but during spring training was suspended for 80 games for a positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance. He had surgery on June 21 to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, and when his suspension ended four days later, he was placed on the 60-day injured list for the rest of the season.

Other eligible Super 2s are Toronto right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, Los Angeles Angels right-hander Sam Bachman, San Diego right-hander Jhony Brito, Cubs right-hander Benjamin Brown, Texas right-hander José Buttó, Rangers outfielder Evan Carter, Cleveland right-hander Slade Cecconi, Seattle right-hander Cooper Criswell, Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris, Pittsburgh first baseman Spencer Horwitz, Boston second baseman Jahmai Jones, St. Louis right-hander Kyle Leahy, Chicago White Sox right-hander Jordan Leasure, Toronto outfielder Nathan Lukes, Detroit outfielder Parker Meadows, St. Louis catcher Pedro Pagés, Chicago Cubs right-hander Daniel Palencia, Atlanta left-hander Mitchell Parker, San Francisco right-hander Randy Rodríguez, Blue Jays infielder Davis Schneider, Seattle right-hander Carlos Vargas and Braves left-hander Danny Young.

Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had sufficient service time but agreed in March to a $115 million, six-year contract.

St. Louis second baseman Edouard Julien, Milwaukee left-hander Jared Koenig and Detroit outfielder James Outman would have been eligible but were dropped from 40-man rosters this week.

The cutoff was up from 2 years, 140 days last offseason, 2 years, 132 days for 2025, and 2 years, 118 days for 2024. The cutoff was as low as 2 years, 115 days in 2019 and as high as 2 years, 146 days in 2011.

The top 22% of players by service time with at least two years but less than three are eligible for arbitration as long as they had at least 86 days of service this year. They join the group of three-to-six-year players.

Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 and a management lockout is expected, so it is not clear when proposed salaries will be exchanged or hearings scheduled.

Players were eligible after two years of service from 1974-85, and the threshold increased to three years in 1986. The super 2 class began in 1991 at 17% and it increased to 22% in 2013.

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