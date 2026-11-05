Rangers put goalie James Reimer on waivers after he made one start for them

James Reimer’s time with the New York Rangers appears to be coming to an end after making just one start that lasted one period.

The Rangers put Reimer on waivers Thursday and could send him to Hartford of the American Hockey League if he is not claimed by one of the NHL’s other 31 clubs.

Reimer was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in 20 minutes on the way to a home loss to Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

New York late last month signed him to a contract for this season in the hopes that the 38-year-old could spell Dylan Garand, who had been playing almost nonstop since franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Instead, Reimer struggled in his only chance, and Garand has played in 11 consecutive games. After posting a 1.85 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in his first six games, Garand is at 3.50 and .877 in his past five.

Reimer going on waivers now seems to indicate Joonas Korpisalo is nearing a return from his lower-body injury. Korpisalo stopped 34 of the 37 shots he faced in a minor league rehab start with Hartford on Wednesday night.

It was Korpisalo's injury during the first week of the season that set this goalie carousel in motion. The Rangers acquired him from Boston over the summer to back up Shesterkin, and Garand cleared waivers prior to opening night to go to the AHL's Wolf Pack and play regularly.

Garand was recalled when Korpisalo got hurt and became the go-to option when Shesterkin went down.

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