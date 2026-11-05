Arizona Pest Control Surpasses $200,000 in Contributions to Southern Arizona High School Sports and Education Programs

Latest $55,000 contribution extends the Tucson company's multi-year commitment to local students

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Pest Control announced that it has donated more than $200,000 to high school sports and education programs across Southern Arizona. The company's most recent contribution of $55,000 continues a sustained effort to help local students succeed in the classroom and in athletics. Arizona Pest Control, a pest & termite control company based in Tucson, Arizona has had a long standing in the greater Tucson community.

The donations reflect a long-term investment in the region's young people rather than a single gift or seasonal campaign. Each contribution supports programs that build discipline, teamwork, and academic growth, which are skills students carry well beyond graduation.

Community Investment by the Numbers

More than $200,000 donated to Southern Arizona high school sports and education programs.

$55,000 in the company's most recent round of contributions

Dozens of schools reached across the region

Recipient Schools

Arizona Pest Control's donations support public, private, and faith-based schools throughout Southern Arizona. Recent recipients include:

Sabino High School

Ironwood Ridge High School

Catalina Foothills High School

Mountain View High School

Salpointe Catholic High School

Empire High School

Canyon Del Oro High School

Tucson High Magnet School

Cienega High School

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Empire High

Many other schools and districts across the region have also received support. Each faces different needs, and each serves students who deserve strong resources and a strong start.

A Commitment Rooted in Tucson

Well-funded athletic and academic programs give students confidence, structure, and a sense of belonging. Those benefits extend to families, local businesses, and the broader Tucson community.

"When you see a student light up after a big win or a breakthrough in class, you understand why this matters," said Caleb Tennenbaum, Marketing Director at Arizona Pest Control. "These kids are Tucson's future, and they deserve every shot at success, whether that's on the field, in the classroom, or anywhere in between. We've called Tucson home for almost eight decades. Giving back isn't a marketing line for us. It's how we say thank you to the community that's supported us all these years. We're just getting started."

Support Available for Additional Programs

Arizona Pest Control plans to expand its investment in Southern Arizona students in the years ahead. The company invites leaders of high school, after-school, and educational programs to submit requests for support.

Requests should be emailed to Caleb Tennenbaum at ctennenbaum@azpest.com and include:

A brief description of the program

The students it serves

How the requested support would make a difference

About Arizona Pest Control

Arizona Pest Control is a Tucson-based pest control company that has served Southern Arizona for nearly 80 years. The company protects homes and businesses throughout the region and is committed to giving back to the community it calls home. Through ongoing support of local schools, athletics, and education programs, Arizona Pest Control invests in the long-term strength of Tucson and its next generation of leaders.

Contact:

Caleb Tennenbaum

ctennenbaum@azpest.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13181427

Press release distributed by PRLog

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SOURCE Arizona Pest Control