Koozee Launches Freeform Canvas and MCP to Make AI Apparel Visual Production Repeatable

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — STARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD today announced a major update to Koozee, its AI apparel visual production platform. The update introduces Freeform Canvas, a node-based workspace for reusable, multi-step fashion content workflows, and Koozee MCP, which lets supported AI agents access Koozee’s fashion visual tools for batch image generation. The company also consolidated its preset workflows under Quick Create.

“Freeform Canvas helps apparel teams connect each step of visual production and reuse workflows across a collection. MCP lets them bring Koozee’s fashion tools into supported AI agent workflows,” said Adrian Bennett, product lead at Koozee.

QUICK CREATE

Sellers choose an outcome — a model try-on, a flat lay, a ghost mannequin shot, a pose or scene change, an enhancement pass, or a short product video — upload a garment photo, and receive a finished visual. No prompt writing is required.

FREEFORM CANVAS

Freeform Canvas is a node-based workspace for connecting garment photos, model photos and visual references, or starting with an idea to generate text, images or video. Users can choose templates such as Outfit Swap or Recolor Garment, select an AI engine and carry each output into the next step to refine or extend a look. Users can add nodes and, for more creative control, add written instructions or reference images.

An approved look can become flat lays, three-view outfit images, nine-frame storyboards, scene variations or videos for product pages, ads and social media. Teams can save the workflow, replace assets and apply it across a whole collection. Canvas supports Gemini, Claude, GPT, Nano Banana, Seedance and Kling for text, image and video tasks.

MCP CONNECTS KOOZEE WITH AI AGENTS

Koozee MCP connects Koozee’s fashion visual tools to Codex, Claude Code, WorkBuddy, Antigravity and more. Users can request batch fashion image generation directly from their existing AI workspace. A copyable setup prompt connects the agent using OAuth and Streamable HTTP and configures it to use Koozee MCP for image generation.

AVAILABILITY

Both features are available now. Learn more about Koozee at https://koozee.ai/.

ABOUT KOOZEE

Koozee is an AI visual production platform for apparel e-commerce

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-1105-s2p-koozee-canvas-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Koozee Freeform Canvas connects apparel references; MCP enables AI-agent fashion image generation. Models shown are AI-generated.



NEWS SOURCE: STARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD



Keywords: Fashion Industry, AI apparel visual production platform, TARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD, Koozee, fashion, clothing, design, tools, Freeform Canvas; Koozee MCP; AI Apparel Visual Generator, SYDNEY, Australia



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