PWHL mandates neck guards for all players beginning with its fourth season

NEW YORK (AP) — The PWHL is mandating neck guards for all players beginning this season, following a trend that has been growing since American hockey player Adam Johnson died from a skate cut in a game in England in 2023.

The league announced the rule change on Thursday, a month before its fourth season begins. Goaltenders and skaters must all wear neck protection of a certain level of cut resistance.

“Player safety and innovation have been at our forefront since the league’s inception, and we believe these objectives are represented in this season’s rule updates,” executive vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement.

High-sticking the puck is now allowed without a stoppage in play, and the PWHL is experimenting in exhibition games with teams getting to choose a penalty shot or a power play in overtime.

The neck guard addition follows a movement that has included the NHL adding them for newcomers, along with the American Hockey League, ECHL and International Ice Hockey Federation mandating them.

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