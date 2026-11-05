Newmark Named the Official Commercial Real Estate Partner of the Rangers and Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

MSG Rangers Corp. (NYSE: MSGR ) (“MSG Rangers”), MSG Knickerbockers Corp. (NYSE: MSGK ) (“MSG Knicks”) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE ) (“MSG Entertainment”) announced today a new partnership with Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ) (“Newmark”), naming the global commercial real estate advisory and services firm the Official Commercial Real Estate Partner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers and an Official Partner of the Arena at Madison Square Garden.

Newmark will be showcased at Knicks and Rangers home games through in-arena dasherboards and in-arena LED ribbon signage, as well as through digitally enhanced dasherboard placements during regular season home and away games televised on MSG Networks, ensuring the brand reaches fans watching from home. Additionally, Newmark will be the Presenting Partner of content on a Rangers social media platform prior to each regular season game.

Newmark has also been named the Official Commercial Real Estate Partner of the Westchester Knicks and will be showcased through courtside LED signage during home games at the Westchester County Center.

"We’re proud to welcome Newmark, one of the world’s foremost commercial real estate firms with deep ties to New York City, to our roster of marketing partners,” said Doug Jossem, Executive Vice President Global Sports and Entertainment Partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “Bringing together a leading global commercial real estate advisor and service provider and one of the most recognizable sports and entertainment destinations, this partnership delivers meaningful value for both organizations, and we are looking forward to bringing it to life.”

"Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic and influential venues in the world, synonymous with excellence, innovation and the energy of New York City," said Barry Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark. "Newmark was founded in Manhattan and is deeply connected to this city's business community, so we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, innovation and delivering exceptional experiences.”

Newmark will also be featured on Madison Square Garden's digital signage boards, reaching millions of people who pass by The World’s Most Famous Arena.

About MSG Rangers Corp.

MSG Rangers Corp. is a leading professional sports company that owns and operates the New York Rangers (NHL) as well as a development league team, the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). As an “Original Six” franchise of the NHL, the Rangers have a storied history that includes four Stanley Cup Championships. In addition, the Company operates a professional sports team performance center, the MSG Training Center, in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available atmsgrangers.com.

About MSG Knickerbockers Corp.

MSG Knickerbockers Corp. is a leading professional sports company that owns and operates the New York Knicks (NBA), as well as a development league team, the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL). As an original franchise of the NBA, the Knicks have a rich history, winning three NBA Championships including the 2025-26 NBA Championship. More information is available atmsgknicks.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company’s portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York’s Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available atwww.msgentertainment.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries (“Newmark”), is a world leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors and other owners, global corporations and other occupiers, and lenders. Built with purpose and driven by excellence, Newmark’s comprehensive platform is uniquely tailored to provide superior outcomes to clients. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, Newmark generated revenues of over $3.7 billion. As of September 30, 2026, Newmark and its business partners together operated from approximately 200 offices with 10,500 professionals across four continents. Learn more atnmrk.comor follow@newmark.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105425397/en/

CONTACT: For MSG Rangers, MSG Knicks, and MSG Entertainment:

PR@msgrangers.com

PR@msgknicks.com

msgepr@msg.com

For Newmark:

publicrelations@nmrk.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS LICENSING (SPORTS) COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) HOCKEY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY BASKETBALL

SOURCE: MSG Rangers Corp.

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PUB: 11/05/2026 11:00 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 11:00 AM

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