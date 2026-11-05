Multiple people injured in shooting at Iowa post office; suspect detained

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at an Iowa post office left three people injured Thursday, authorities said.

Des Moines police said the suspect has been detained and that the victims suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“They’re all at the hospital, they are being cared for right now,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said of the victims.

Parizek said officers responded within three minutes. The shooting happened on the second floor of the post office and reports started coming in of shots fired around 9:10 a.m. local time.

The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals.

The Associated Press has several phone calls out seeking more information.