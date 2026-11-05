World Wide Technology Announces Partnership with Rising U.S. Star Amateur Golfer Jay Leng Jr.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with rising U.S. amateur star golfer Jay Leng Jr.

Leng, the 21-year-old Stanford University junior will wear the WWT logo on his apparel at all PGA Tour and non-collegiate sanctioned events during this partnership, including this week at the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Course in Los Cabos, Mexico. Leng becomes the eighth Golf Ambassador and the first to receive sponsorship via a Name Image and Likeness (NIL) agreement.

“We are proud to welcome Jay Leng to the WWT Brand Ambassador Team,” said Matt Horner, Executive Vice President, WWT. “From his success at Stanford to competing in the Walker Cup and finishing runner-up at the U.S. Amateur, Jay has already distinguished himself as an exceptional talent. His passion, humility and commitment to excellence align perfectly with WWT's core values, both on and off the course. We are thrilled to welcome Jay to our team, and we are excited to support him as his career continues to flourish.”

"I’m incredibly proud and excited to join World Wide Technology’s team of global golf ambassadors, and it’s a tremendous privilege to be the company’s first NIL Ambassador,” said Leng Jr. “When you see how WWT supports the amateur game through the St Andrews Links Collegiate, the professional game through the WWT Championship, and the future of the sport through organizations like the First Tee, it really puts into perspective what kind of company World Wide Technology is and the amazing people who are a part of it. I can’t wait to tee it up in Cabo this week and kick off what I know will be a great partnership, both on and off the golf course.”

The partnership builds on the company’s existing involvement in the world of golf, with sponsorships and activations across numerous PGA Tour events, highlighted by the World Wide Technology Championship at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Course at award-winning Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. WWT is also title sponsor of the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour’s Player Development Program, in addition to their presenting sponsorship of the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and position as a proud partner of the Stifel Charity Classic presented by Compliance Solutions in their hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Other WWT Golf Ambassadors include PGA Tour Champions star Billy Andrade and PGA Tour standouts Ben Griffin, Luke Donald, Austin Eckroat, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith, and Justin Suh.

Leng is one of the most accomplished amateur golfers in the world and a growing force in collegiate golf at Stanford. A native of San Diego, California, Leng has established himself among the game’s elite amateur competitors, highlighted by a standout 2026 season in which he captured the Western Amateur Championship, finished runner-up at the U.S. Amateur Championship and claimed the Men’s Elite Amateur Cup title. His success earned him a place on the 2026 U.S. Walker Cup Team, representing the United States in international competition at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. Leng will make his second start in a professional event this week at the WWT Championship after teeing it up last month at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. His 2027 event calendar includes two major championship starts at the Masters Tournament and U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a global technology solutions provider helping organizations make a new world happen by turning ambition into real-world outcomes. Founded in 1990, WWT brings together strategy, deep technical expertise and world-class technology partnerships to help public- and private-sector organizations design, build and scale intelligent AI, digital, cybersecurity, cloud and infrastructure solutions. Through its Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a collaborative ecosystem featuring state-of-the-art hardware and software, WWT enables clients and partners to conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology and then deploy solutions at scale using its global integration and distribution capabilities. With more than 14,000 team members and over 60 locations worldwide, WWT's culture— grounded in core values and leadership philosophies— has been recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its commitment to innovation, trust and creating a great place to work for all. WWT provides products and services to large enterprise, global service provider and public sector clients in up to 130 countries across six continents. Softchoice, a World Wide Technology company, supports commercial and SMB markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn

About PGA TOUR

The PGA Tour’s mission is to deliver the world’s most compelling professional golf competition, featuring the sport’s greatest players, for fans, partners and communities. The PGA Tour, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operates the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Americas and PGA Tour University. To date, events across all Tours have generated more than $4.4 billion in charitable giving

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314-682-5061

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SOURCE: World Wide Technology

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PUB: 11/05/2026 10:00 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 10:00 AM

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