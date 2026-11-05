JetBlue and the Florida Panthers Take South Florida Dedication to New Heights with New Aircraft Design

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and the Florida Panthers today unveiled a new special-edition aircraft livery celebrating their expanded partnership and shared South Florida roots. Named “Go Cats Go,” the Airbus A320 brings Panthers colors, logos and team history to the skies while broadly displaying JetBlue’s commitment to Florida.

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Photo credit: JetBlue

The aircraft was revealed today at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), where JetBlue was joined by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito, Captain Aleksander Barkov and Forward Brad Marchand as well as local officials and community partners to celebrate the newest expression of the airline’s partnership with the Panthers.

“South Florida has been part of JetBlue’s story since our very first flight more than two decades ago, and we’re continuing to build on that history in a big way as Broward County's largest airline,” said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. “The Panthers know a thing or two about winning in South Florida, and we’re bringing that same energy as we expand our network, elevate the customer experience and deepen our commitment to the community. ‘Go Cats Go’ is a fun way to celebrate our shared passion for South Florida and team up with a franchise that knows how to make some noise.”

“'Go Cats Go’ offers a unique opportunity for us to welcome Panthers fans, locals and visitors to our region onboard a truly South Florida aircraft and to deepen our longstanding partnership with JetBlue," said Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito. "Our shared investment in South Florida makes this a natural way to support our community year-round."

Following the unveiling, the celebration continued inside the terminal as Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt, the team’s mascots, greeted customers traveling on “Go Cats Go’s” first flight out of Florida. Customers onboard also received special giveaways to celebrate the aircraft’s debut.

A Panthers Design from Nose to Tail

“Go Cats Go” trades JetBlue’s signature blue for a look inspired by the Panthers jersey. The iconic Panthers red covers the aircraft body while the state animal and team namesake stands beside JetBlue’s logo, proudly representing the partnership. On the aircraft’s tail, the Panthers shield logo stands out in navy and gold.

The jersey inspiration continues underneath the aircraft. Bold red letters spell out “FLORIDA” against a white belly, which echoes the white stripe across the Panthers’ uniform and makes it easy to spot JetBlue’s commitment to the Sunshine State from the ground. The team’s leaping cat logo also makes an appearance on the underside of the plane.

Across the plane, additional details fill out the design. Near the front of the aircraft is the Panthers simplified Florida flag, which mirrors the logo worn on the shoulders of the team’s jerseys. And for longtime Cats fans, a palm tree and hockey stick offer a nod to the historic Panthers secondary logo.

Taking South Florida Higher

“Go Cats Go” is the latest expression of JetBlue and the Florida Panthers expanded partnership and shared commitment to South Florida. At Amerant Bank Arena, JetBlue is the presenting partner of the newly reimagined Champions Club and JetBlue Landing, which brings fans closer to the action through special events and experiences.

Beyond the arena, JetBlue and the Panthers continue to invest in the community through initiatives like the Panthers’ Reading Challenge, encouraging thousands of Broward County Public Schools students to read and rewarding winning schools with books, celebrations and special Panthers experiences.

For JetBlue, this partnership expands the airline’s longstanding commitment to serving the region. Fort Lauderdale was JetBlue’s first destination when the airline took flight in 2000, and more than 25 years later, the airline is making some of its biggest investments yet in South Florida. Today, JetBlue is the largest carrier at FLL, with over 150 peak daily departures to more than 60 nonstop destinations this winter.

Now, the airline’s South Florida commitment includes an aircraft that wears its Florida pride for everyone to see. With the state name stretched boldly across its belly, “Go Cats Go” is a flying statement of JetBlue’s history and the importance of South Florida to its future.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline® and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About the Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are the National Hockey League’s southernmost team and captured the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Entering their 33rd season in 2026-27, the Panthers operate four facilities in Broward County, Florida: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, the new state-of-the-art practice facility Baptist

Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, as well as the renovated War Memorial Auditorium, which hosts concerts and events for the South Florida faithful.

An organization with deep roots in the community, the Panthers are owned by Vincent J. Viola, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Emphasizing a culture of selfless service both on and off the ice, the Panthers pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a United States military veteran at every game and the Florida Panthers Foundation has four main focuses including veterans affairs, children's health and education, raising awareness for the endangered Florida panther and growing youth hockey.

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CONTACT: JetBlue Corporate Communications

Tel: +1.718.709.3089

corporatecommunications@jetblue.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LICENSING (SPORTS) GENERAL SPORTS SPORTS AIR HOCKEY TRANSPORT OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION TRAVEL

SOURCE: JetBlue

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 09:01 AM

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