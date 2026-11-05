House fire in Brooklyn kills 6 people and injures 7, more than 200 firefighters respond

NEW YORK (AP) — Six people died in a fire that barreled through a two-story home in New York early Thursday and seven others were injured, including three firefighters, the city's fire department said.

More than 200 first responders quickly got to the fire in the row house in Brooklyn, in the borough's Sunset Park neighborhood. A cause has not been determined yet.

“Upon arrival, we had fire on every floor,” Kevin Woods, the department's chief of fire operations, said at a news conference near the severely charred wood home. “Fire blowing out every window, meeting us at the front door.”

Firefighters rescued four people, getting through a rear entrance to rescue two who were trapped behind window bars in the home, he said.

The fire was brought under control in about 3 hours. Eight neighbors were displaced and were taken to hotels.

Four people died at the scene. Two people with critical injuries were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as well, the department said. No names have been released.

Fire marshals were investigating. A lithium-ion battery was found at the scene, but it was unknown whether it was related to the cause of the fire, the department said.

“This was a devastating fire,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at the news conference. “It will take a long time for this neighborhood to mourn the neighbors they lost this morning and to recover from this immense grief.”