Everything you need to know about the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. Here's how to watch

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards are right around the corner. Are you ready?

If not, no problema. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2026 Latin Grammys, including how to stream the show and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

When do the Latin Grammys start and how can I watch?

The 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards return to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on Nov. 12, with Roselyn Sánchez hosting for a 10th time.

The show will broadcast live on TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms — Univision, UNIMÁS, ViX and Galavisión — beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. An hourlong pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern. The Associated Press will host a livestream of the Latin Grammys red carpet beginning at 5 p.m. Eastern on YouTube and apnews.com.

As with the Grammys, the majority of the Latin Grammys are handed out before the telecast during a Premiere ceremony.

Who is performing at the 2026 Latin Grammys?

The Latin Recording Academy's person of the year Daddy Yankee is scheduled to perform, as are Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Jorge Drexler, Silvana Estrada, Kany García, Juanes, Carín León, Mon Laferte, Vivir Quintana, Rawayana, Rosalía, Elena Rose and Xavi.

Cristian Castro, Camila Fernández, Feid, Luis Figueroa, Fonseca, Grupo Frontera, Milo J, Niña Pastori, Reik, Sofía Reyes, Yami Safdie and The Warning also will take the stage.

There will also be a tribute to the late ranchera icon, Mexican singer-songwriter José Alfredo Jiménez, produced by Edgar Barrera.

Who is nominated for the Latin Grammys?

Barrera — no stranger to leading the Latin Grammy nominations — is once again in the top spot with 10 nods this year, including record, producer and songwriter of the year as well as two nods in both the song and album of the year categories. Many of his nominations are related to his work with Karol G and Carín León.

Speaking of Karol G: She ties Rosalía, Jorge Drexler and hip hop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso for the second-most nominations. They have seven each.

After them, it is Silvana Estrada and Mon Laferte with six each, including their own nods for record, album and song of the year.

And in the best new artist category, Delilah, Fabian, Loulu Gilberto, Arath Herce, Macario Martínez, Maye, Sofia Monroy, Kendall Peña, Dora Sanches, Aria Vega and Zeca Veloso will face off.

What is the relationship between the Latin Grammys and the Grammys?

In an interview with The Associated Press, Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud likened the Recording Academy — the governing body behind the Grammys — and the Latin Recording Academy to sister organizations.

“Or maybe even mother and daughter,” he laughed. “The basis is the same: We are membership-based organizations for music creators and music professionals. So, we’re celebrating musical excellence. We have the exact DNA. Our entire process is a Grammy process.”

While the Grammys focus on the U.S. market, he said the Latin Grammys have different global considerations. “Our voting process is, I would say, identical, but it has some adjustments for the international component that we have that they don’t.”

The family ties are growing closer, as well: The Recording Academy invited all Latin Grammy voting members to join its new member class last year.