McNeese takes on North Texas following Johnson's 31-point game

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese face North Texas after Larry Johnson scored 31 points in McNeese's 99-78 victory over the UAB Blazers.

North Texas finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Mean Green averaged 70.9 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range last season.

McNeese went 21-3 in Southland play and 9-5 on the road last season. The Cowboys shot 46.4% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.