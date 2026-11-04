No. 5 Arizona hosts Cal Poly after Kharchenkov's 38-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-0) at Arizona Wildcats (0-1)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Arizona hosts Cal Poly after Ivan Kharchenkov scored 38 points in Arizona's 84-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Arizona went 36-3 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 69.4 points per game and shoot 39.4% from the field last season.

Cal Poly went 8-9 in Big West play and 6-11 on the road last season. The Mustangs averaged 6.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.