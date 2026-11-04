Auburn hosts SE Louisiana to begin season

SE Louisiana Lions at Auburn Tigers

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn begins the season at home against SE Louisiana.

Auburn went 22-16 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 78.8 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

SE Louisiana went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 2-15 on the road. The Lions allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shot 45.1% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.