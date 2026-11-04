Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to face Arizona State Sun Devils on the road

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Northern Arizona.

Arizona State finished 24-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 66.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.5 last season.

Northern Arizona went 10-22 overall with a 5-11 record on the road last season. The Lumberjacks gave up 74.4 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.