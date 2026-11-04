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Basketball
Meyer leads Georgia State against Charlotte after 25-point game
2 days ago
Georgia State Panthers (0-1) at Charlotte 49ers (1-0)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Charlotte after Jacob Meyer scored 25 points in Georgia State's 76-73 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.
Charlotte finished 17-17 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The 49ers averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.
Georgia State went 10-22 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shot 43.7% from the field last season.
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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.