Notre Dame and Mercyhurst square off for non-conference matchup

Mercyhurst Lakers (0-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Mercyhurst in out-of-conference play.

Notre Dame went 10-7 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Fighting Irish averaged 74.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.3 last season.

Mercyhurst finished 17-17 overall last season while going 5-14 on the road. The Lakers averaged 69.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.4 last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.