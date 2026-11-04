Butler Bulldogs to host the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Wednesday

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Fairleigh Dickinson.

Butler went 10-7 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 77.5 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 11-21 overall with a 3-15 record on the road last season. The Knights averaged 67.2 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.