Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    Clippers overcome Jokic's 41 points to beat Nuggets 109-104

    By (),

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmaTU_0wNrjibe00

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden had 23 points and 16 assists, Norman Powell scored 26 of his 37 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame Nikola Jokic’s 41 points to beat the Denver Nuggets 109-104 on Saturday.

    Jokic made a career-high seven 3-pointers but missed a free throw with 20 seconds left that would have tied the game. Harden made four from the line in the final 30.5 seconds.

    The Clippers trailed 103-100 when Powell hit a 3-pointer. Jamal Murray, who had 22 points, missed a layup and Harden then made two free throws.

    After Jokic split a pair from the line, Harden made two more foul shots to make it 107-104 and Jokic missed an off-balance 3-pointer.

    CELTICS 124, PISTONS 118

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored six of his 37 points in the final 65 seconds and Boston held on for a victory over Detroit.

    The Celtics led by as many as 23 points in the first half, but trailed for much of the third quarter. Jrue Holiday tied the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, and Tatum put the Celtics up 116-114 by hitting a pair of free throws with 1:05 left.

    The Pistons missed two shots on the ensuing possession and Tatum’s jumper made it 118-114 with 29 seconds left.

    Malik Beasley’s 3-pointer pulled Detroit within one, but Derrick White hit two free throws and Boston clinched the game from the line.

    Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Boston. Jaden Ivey had 26 points for Detroit while Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points and 10 assists.

    CAVALIERS 135, WIZARDS 116

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Jarrett Allen added 23 while going 10 for 10 from the floor and Cleveland eased to a victory over Washington.

    Darius Garland also had 23 points, and Evan Mobley scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Cleveland remained perfect three games into their new season.

    The Cavaliers shot 54% (47 of 87) from the floor to complete their ninth consecutive victory over Washington. A night earlier, they defeated Detroit for a 10th straight time.

    Bilal Coulibaly scored a career-high 23 points for Washington, which has lost its first two games by a combined 39 points at home after posting a franchise-worst 15-67 record last season.

    HEAT 114, HORNETS 106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Tyler Herro added five 3-pointers and 22 points and Miami spoiled Charlottes’ home opener with a victory.

    Terry Rozier had 19 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Miami (1-1). Butler added eight assists and eight rebounds.

    LaMelo Ball had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets on an emotional night when they honored their late longtime public address announcer Pat Doughty, and showed livestream feeds on the arena scoreboard of a star-studded benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Helene taking place less than a mile away at Bank of America Stadium. One of the performers at the concert was musician Eric Church, a Hornets minority owner.

    The Hornets (1-2) looked out of sync with 20 turnovers, and twice were whistled for 5-second calls after failing to get the ball in on side inbound plays.

    THUNDER 114, BULLS 95

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and Oklahoma City pounded Chicago in the Bulls’ home opener.

    Jalen Williams added 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

    Zach LaVine had 22 points and nine rebounds for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 13 rebounds.

    Josh Giddey finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game against the Thunder since an offseason trade to Chicago for Alex Caruso. Oklahoma City granted his request to be dealt after his role in the playoffs was reduced.

    Caruso, a popular player during his three seasons with the Bulls, got a standing ovation and waved to the crowd during an early timeout. He checked into the game late in the first quarter and finished with three points in 22 minutes.

    GRIZZLIES 124, MAGIC 111

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 22 points, reserve center Jay Huff added a career-high 18 and Memphis built a 26-point halftime team in a victory over Orlando in their home opener.

    Ja Morant added 16 points and 10 assists in his first regular-season home appearance since Jan. 3. Aldama was 9 of 12 from the field, while Huff made seven of his nine shots.

    Franz Wagner scored 23 points for the Magic and Jalen Suggs added 21, both players grabbing seven rebounds apiece. Paolo Banchero finished with 16 points, but was 4 of 12 from the field, part of the Magic shooting 43% for the game.

    Memphis held a comfortable lead through much of the game despite withstanding 21 straight points by Orlando in the third quarter.

    TIMBERWOLVES 112, RAPTORS 101

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points nine rebounds and five assists and Minnesota beat Toronto.

    Anthony Edwards also scored 24 for Minnesota, while Rudy Gobert added 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

    Toronto’s Gradey Dick led all scorers with 25 points, while Scottie Barnes had 20 points and Ochai Agbaji added 19 for the Raptors.

    SPURS 109, ROCKETS 106

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points, Jeremy Sochan added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio held on to beat Houston in their home opener.

    Wembanyama added seven rebounds and three blocks while shooting 10 for 17 from the field.

    Chris Paul added three points and nine assists, including a drive and feed to Sochan for an open layup that put San Antonio up 104-99 with 1:35 remaining.

    After trailing by 22 points in the first half, Houston was within one possession for much of the final minutes. The Rockets went on a 21-8 run in the opening six minutes of the final quarter, turning an 18-point deficit into a 95-90 lead for San Antonio.

    Jalen Green had 27 points for Houston. Fred VanVleet added 18 and Dillon Brooks had 16.

    Related Search

    Clippers' victoryJokic'S performanceDenver NuggetsNikola JokicLos Angeles ClippersNba game highlights

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Randle, Edwards each score 24 and Timberwolves top Raptors 112-101
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Jordi Fernandez gets 1st NBA head coaching win after 15-year journey from Spain to Brooklyn
    Daily Independent11 hours ago
    Stephen Curry sprains left ankle in Warriors' loss
    Daily Independent10 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Anatomy of a Hail Mary: How Jayden Daniels and the Commanders beat the buzzer
    Daily Independent4 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani to play for Dodgers in Game 3 of World Series despite shoulder injury, per report
    Daily Independent18 hours ago
    Cam Heyward's road to the Steelers record began with patience and an invaluable education
    Daily Independent21 hours ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    What Really Happened at the Controversial Rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939?
    American History Centrallast hour
    Aleksei Kolosov makes his Flyers debut, becoming first Belarusian goalie to start in the NHL
    Daily Independent14 hours ago
    Patriots QB Drake Maye leaves Jets game after hit to head. He was ruled out with a concussion
    Daily Independent19 hours ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Indiana Fever fire coach Christie Sides, becoming 6th WNBA team to make a change
    Daily Independent21 hours ago
    Rob Manfred wants to have Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 plans set by Christmas
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy