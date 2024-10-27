Open in App
    Dallas Stars nearly squander three-goal lead, hang on for 4-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4TYP_0wNphW2G00

    DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored on a third-period power play and added an empty-netter in the final seconds as the Dallas Stars hung on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Saturday.

    Duchene’s goal at 8:50 followed goals by Evgenii Dadonov in the first period and Jamie Benn in the second for a 3-0 lead. Ryan Donato ended Jake Oettinger’s shutout bid 44 seconds after Duchene’s goal, and Connor Bedard made it a one-goal game at 14:15.

    Duchene skated alone for the tap-in with 17.7 seconds left, giving him a team-high six goals this season.

    Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars, who have opened the season with five consecutive home wins for the first time since their 1998-99 Stanley Cup season.

    Chicago’s Petr Mrazek stopped 26 shots in the second leg of the team's back-to-back. The Blackhawks lost 3-2 at home against Nashville on Friday night.

    Miro Heiskanen and Chicago's Patrick Maroon each had two assists.

    Takeaways

    Blackhawks: Mrazek played on consecutive days because backup goalie Arvid Soderblom is sick.

    Stars: To account for next week’s two-game Global Series trip to Europe, they played their ninth game in 17 days.

    Key moment

    Dallas defenseman Esa Lindell and Heiskanen committed penalties on Bedard and Philipp Kurashev.

    Key stat

    Dallas went in leading the league with a 92.3% penalty kill and killed all three Chicago power plays. The Stars are 13 for 13 at home.

    Up next

    The Stars will play two games in Finland against the Panthers on Nov. 1-2, and the Blackhawks will play the Avalanche on Monday night in the second game of a five-game road trip.

    ___

    AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

