Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    AP-Network 5:15 aed

    1 days ago

    AP SportsMinute <<CAT:Sports>>

    AP SportsMinute-Mariam intro voicer

    apa396931-Voicer--NEW YORK-(Tom Mariam, correspondent)-“Mariam, AP Sports”-The Clippers open their new arena with a loss on opening night, the Capitals overwhelm the Flyers for the second straight night, the Panthers go back to their Young quarterback, and the Chiefs acquire an All-Pro receiver. Correspondent Tom Mariam reports.

    <<CUT *396931 (10/24/24)>>

    AP SportsWatch <<CAT:Sports>>

    AP SportsWatch-Mariam intro wrap

    apa396935-Wrap--NEW YORK-(Tom Mariam, correspondent, with correspondents Mark Meyers, Michael Luongo, Denny Kapp, Dave Ferry and Gethin Coolbaugh, and various NBA players and coaches)-“Mariam, AP Sports”-The Clippers get clipped in their first game in their new arena, Steph Curry gets the Warriors off to a strong start, Joel Embiid sits out as the Sixers lose their opener, the Caps hand the Flyers their 6th straight loss, and Patrick Mahomes gets a titan of a receiver in a trade. Correspondent Tom Mariam reports.

    <<CUT *396935 (10/24/24)>>

    Election 2024 Harris Town Hall Moments <<CAT:Government and Politics>>

    Election 2024 Harris Town Hall Moments-intro voice

    apa396932-Voicer--WASHINGTON-(Donna Warder, AP correspondent)-“Donna Warder, Washington”-Vice President Kamala Harris is calling her Republican opponent Donald Trump a fascist. AP correspondent Donna Warder reports.

    <<CUT *396932 (10/24/24)>>

    Koreas Tensions <<CAT:General News-International>>

    Koreas Tensions-intro voicer balloon trash

    apa396934-Voicer--SEOUL, South Korea-(Karen Chammas, AP correspondent )-“I'm Karen Chammas”-AP correspondent Karen Chammas reports on ramped up tensions between North and South Korea.

    <<CUT *396934 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97 <<CAT:Sports-Basketball>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97-Kapp intro wrap

    apa396940-Wrap--MIAMI-(Denny Kapp, correspondent, with Magic head coach Jahmal Mosley)-“I'm Denny Kapp”-The Magic get a big game from their All-Star forward to put out the Heat on opening night. Correspondent Denny Kapp reports.

    <<CUT *396940 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97-Banchero

    apa396942-Actuality--MIAMI-(Paolo Banchero (bahn-KEHR'-oh), forward, Orlando Magic)-“to the top”-Magic forward Paolo Banchero says it's special to be mentioned in the same breath as Magic legends Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady. ((Banchero's 33 points were the most by a Magic player on opening night since Shaquille O'Neal had 42 points in 1993))

    <<CUT *396942 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Magic 116 Heat 97-Kapp Q

    apa396941-Question and Answer Session--MIAMI-(Denny Kapp, correspondent)-“for the Heat”-Correspondent Denny Kapp reports Paolo Banchero drains a game-high 33 points, to lead the Magic past the Heat, 116-97.

    <<CUT *396941 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113 <<CAT:Sports-Basketball>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113-Meyers intro wrap

    apa396937-Wrap--INGLEWOOD, Calif.-(Mark Meyers, correspondent, with Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer)-“Meyers, Inglewood, Calif.”-It was hardly a grand opening for the LA Clippers as they lost in overtime to the Phoenix Suns, 116-113, in the first game played at their new home arena. Correspondent Mark Meyers reports from the Clippers brand-new arena.

    <<CUT *396937 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113-Meyers Q

    apa396939-Question and Answer Session--INGLEWOOD, Calif.-(Mark Meyers, correspondent)-“4-point-8 seconds remaining”-Correspondent Mark Meyers reports from the brand-new Intuit Dome, where it was hardly a grand opening for the LA Clippers, who lost in overtime to the Phoenix Suns, 116-113.

    <<CUT *396939 (10/24/24)>>

    NBA Suns 116 Clippers 113-Durant

    apa396938-Actuality--INGLEWOOD, Calif.-(Kevin Durant, forward, Phoenix Suns)-“great team win”-Suns forward Kevin Durant enjoyed watching how his team was able to rally back to win the game

    <<CUT *396938 (10/24/24)>>

    Related Search

    Nba season openerPhoenix SunsElection 2024Shaquille O'NealHarris town hallKamala Harris

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    No. 10 Arizona eyeing another deep March run with return of All-American Caleb Love
    Daily Independent2 days ago
    Towns, Brunson help Knicks roll to a 123-98 victory over the Pacers in their home opener
    Daily Independent6 hours ago
    Anthony Davis scores 35 points, the Lakers rally in second half to beat the Suns 123-116
    Daily Independent4 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Nuggets honor Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo with video tribute, 55-second round of applause
    Daily Independent20 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk charged with orchestrating 2022 Los Angeles killing
    Daily Independent15 hours ago
    Browns QB Deshaun Watson has surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon. Team expects full recovery
    Daily Independent12 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    McDonald's says onions from California grower linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Deadly storm blows away from northern Philippines, but forecasters warn it may do a U-turn
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Darnold, O'Connell not blaming missed face mask call as reason why Vikings lost to Rams
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    AP Week in Pictures: Global
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA11 hours ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by Boeing's capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Charles gets a warm welcome on his first visit as king to Samoa. But uneasy questions await
    Daily Independent2 days ago
    Capitals hand the Flyers a 6th consecutive loss, extend their win streak to 5
    Daily Independent2 days ago
    Seth Meyers is trading politics for parenting in new standup special
    Daily Independent19 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy