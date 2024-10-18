Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    Mark Strong and Lesley Manville make ancient tragedy 'Oedipus' a political thriller

    By (),

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTwvU_0wCAU5cn00

    LONDON (AP) — Who are you?

    That most basic question perplexes people, just as it did when Greek dramatist Sophocles wrote about the cursed king Oedipus two and a half millennia ago.

    Screen stars Mark Strong and Lesley Manville return to the London stage in director Robert Icke’s adaptation, “Oedipus,” which fuses the primal power of the ancient tragedy with a modern-day political thriller. It wants anyone who thought identity politics was a new concern to think again.

    You’d think there would be no surprises in the story of a ruler who — 2,500-year-old spoiler alert — unknowingly kills his father and marries his mother. But on this week's opening night there were gasps from some in the audience at Wyndham’s Theatre as the truth dawned.

    “I heard gasping, I heard laughter, and I could hear a pin drop,” Strong told The Associated Press. “We had a little bit of everything, which is perfect.”

    Icke sets the action in a campaign headquarters on election night. Strong’s Oedipus is a charismatic outsider politician on the verge of a historic victory, while Manville is his wife and political partner Jocasta. Audience members may hear echoes of the Clintons, or French President Emmanuel Macron and his older spouse Brigitte. When Oedipus pledges to release his birth certificate to quell rumors about his origins, it evokes “birther” conspiracies about Barack Obama.

    It turns out to be a rash promise, unraveling a secret about Oedipus’ origins that destroys his sense of identity, his family and his life. In this play, secrets may fester, but the truth is deadly.

    Strong said Oedipus’ tragic flaw is what another character calls his “honesty fetish.”

    “He is obsessed with the truth,” Strong said. “If he wasn’t such a seeker after the truth, none of the problems would happen.”

    The production, which runs until Jan. 4, has drawn positive-to-glowing reviews. The Guardian called it “riveting from beginning to end,” while The Independent said Icke “achieves the monumental feat of taking a Greek drama where (almost) everyone thinks they know what’s going to happen, and turning it into an exercise in tension.”

    Icke, 37, is one of Britain’s hottest directors, acclaimed for reinvigorating the classics in productions including another ancient Greek tragedy, “Oresteia,” and the Shakespeare adaptation “Player Kings,” starring Ian McKellen . McKellen, 85, left the play after he tumbled offstage and was hospitalized in June, but says he hopes to return to the role of Falstaff.

    Icke first staged “Oedipus,” in Dutch, in Amsterdam in 2018. The pandemic-delayed English production, originally scheduled to open in 2020, reunites Strong and Manville, who both appear in the recently released movie mystery “The Critic” alongside McKellen.

    Both are returning to the stage amid busy screen careers. Strong has recently performed in science fiction action pic “Atlas” with J-Lo, sci-fi prequel “Dune-Prophecy” and HBO’s Batman spinoff “The Penguin.”

    Manville, who received an Oscar nomination in 2018 for couture drama “The Phantom Thread” and an Emmy nomination as Princess Margaret in two seasons of the royal drama “The Crown,” has had recent roles in Luca Guadagnino’s Venice Film Festival entry “Queer,” the Alfonso Cuaron-directed TV+ series “Disclaimer” and the BBC crime thriller “Sherwood.”

    The two actors have smoldering stage chemistry as a couple who are a formidable political force, and in touching family scenes that both leaven and deepen the horror to come, loving parents.

    “We’re dealing with a love story, really — the most tragic of love stories,” Manville said. “Because these two people are great together.”

    She says Icke combines emotional intelligence with a forensic understanding of the play.

    “You can’t say, ‘Oh, all of this is two and a half thousand years ago.’ We’re the same beating hearts, got the same blood running through our veins.”

    The play has a new resonance in the age of ancestral DNA tests, when anyone can submit a saliva sample and learn about their origins.

    “Everybody wants to know where their place is in the world and who they are,” Strong said. “Maybe I’m a Viking. Who knows?”

    It can be risky – sometimes people learn things about their origins that transform their sense of self.

    Although, Strong reflected, “if Oedipus had the ability to do that, it could have solved a lot of problems.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Powell: Holy cow! History -- Hollywood's first canine star
    Daily Independent10 hours ago
    King: I had a fall in Paris and got amazing emergency care
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    'Smile 2' grinning to No. 1 at box office; 'Anora' glitters in limited release
    Daily Independent7 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Catholic priest and Indigenous activist Pérez killed by 2 gunmen in southern Mexico
    Daily Independent4 hours ago
    Leclerc wins US Grand Prix and late penalty gives Verstappen 3rd place over Norris in title chase
    Daily Independent2 hours ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    New Zealand wins cricket's Women's T20 World Cup for 1st time with 32-run victory over South Africa
    Daily Independent5 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Cuba gets some electricity back after major power outage left millions in the dark
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Michkov Mania officially hits Philly as Russian rookie earns roaring ovation in Flyers' home opener
    Daily Independent22 hours ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy