    Bucks believe they're ready to bounce back after two straight first-round NBA playoff exits

    2 days ago

    Milwaukee Bucks

    Last season: 49-33, lost to Indiana in first round of playoffs.

    COACH: Doc Rivers (2nd season with Bucks, 26th season overall, 1,896-1,114)

    SEASON OPENER: Oct. 23 at Philadelphia

    DEPARTURES: F Thanasis Antetokounmpo, G Malik Beasley, G Patrick Beverley, F Jae Crowder, F Danilo Gallinari

    ADDITIONS: G AJ Johnson, F Taurean Prince, F Tyler Smith, G Gary Trent Jr., G Delon Wright

    BetMGM championship odds: 14-1

    What to expect

    The Bucks once again have one of the league’s top trios in two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, seven-time all-NBA guard Damian Lillard and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton. The trick is keeping all of them healthy. Antetokounmpo didn’t play at all in Milwaukee's first-round playoff loss to Indiana last season and missed multiple games in Milwaukee’s 2023 first-round playoff exit. Middleton has played a combined 74 games over the last two regular seasons.

    Milwaukee is hopeful that it will fare better this year now that it’s had more time to adapt to Lillard and Rivers. The Bucks acquired Lillard shortly before training camp last year. Rivers was working as an ABC broadcaster until he got hired in late January after the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin. The Bucks often lacked cohesiveness as they adjusted to so much change. That shouldn’t bea problem this season.

    Strengths and weaknesses

    The good: Antetokounmpo remains one of the league’s top two or three players. Lillard didn’t work out much while awaiting a trade in the summer of 2023 because he didn’t want to risk getting hurt. He will open this season in much better shape. Middleton says he’s feeling fine after undergoing offseason surgery on each of his ankles. Even as they struggled last season, the Bucks were dominant whenever Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Middleton and 7-footer Brook Lopez were on the floor together. They should have that combination on the floor more often this season.

    The not-so-good: Depth remains a major issue. Given their salary-cap constraints, the Bucks did well in adding Prince, Trent and Wright as veteran free agents. But this remains a very top-heavy roster, so the Bucks can’t afford to have Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Middleton or Lopez miss significant time. The Bucks must replace Beasley, who made 77 starts with Milwaukee last season before signing with the Detroit Pistons. Age also is a major concern. Middleton is 33, Lillard 34 and Lopez 36.

    Players to watch

    Lillard was a seven-time all-NBA guard in 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, but he didn’t get a single all-NBA vote his first year in Milwaukee. The Bucks need him to regain that all-NBA form. Middleton has to stay healthy. The Bucks also must have Antetokounmpo continue playing like one of the best players on the planet. Off the bench, the Bucks would love to see Bobby Portis pick up where he left off last year, and they’d also benefit from a bounce-back season by Pat Connaughton.

