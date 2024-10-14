Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    A Tesla car crashes and catches fire in France, killing 4

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qoo5y_0w624w3e00

    PARIS (AP) — Four people have died in a car crash in France after their Tesla vehicle reportedly hit a road sign and caught fire, police said Monday.

    A local police spokesman, Lt. Eric Hoarau, said the exact circumstances of the crash Saturday night near the city of Niort were still to be determined and an investigation was underway.

    "Everything suggests (the vehicle) came off the road,” Hoarau said, citing marks on the ground and a severed road sign.

    There were no witnesses, he said, making the investigation complicated.

    The driver and three passengers were burnt beyond recognition, he said.

    Tesla did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    mama
    1d ago
    sounds like speed has something to do with this ....driving too fast is not a good idea
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Newlywed mother of 4 died after her sister-in-law’s boyfriend, who blamed her for his relationship’s ups and downs, broke into her home and shot her before turning the gun on himself
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    After 67 days adrift, a Russian man was rescued but his brother and nephew are dead
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Drunk mom complained ‘her chance at a nursing career was over’ after she abandoned severely injured 9-year-old son in crash: Cops
    Law & Crime2 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady21 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Terror aboard United Airlines Boeing 787 after pilot's screens went blank over desolate Hudson Bay
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Conkers controversy: World tournament investigates claims of cheating with steel chestnut
    Daily Independent23 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Sebastian: Hope of America
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
    Daily Independent7 hours ago
    US fines Lufthansa $4 million for treatment of Orthodox Jewish passengers on a 2022 flight
    Daily Independent17 hours ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    NewsNation2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Kenya moves 50 elephants to a larger park, says it's a sign poaching is low
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy