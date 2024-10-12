Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    Carter soared quickly and Billups started slowly, but there's more than one road to the Hall of Fame

    By By Matt Loeschman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTm9C_0w4jHX4D00

    UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Vince Carter remembers the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest like it just happened, when he went from an up-and-comer to a full-fledged phenom.

    He had been the NBA Rookie of the Year the season before with Toronto and now he was a first-time All-Star. But when he slammed the ball down in Oakland, leaping so high with such force that he put his arm through the rim, he had created perhaps the biggest highlight of a Hall of Fame career that would last another 20 years.

    “What the dunk contest did for me, overnight it changed my life,” Carter said Saturday during a press conference at Mohegan Sun Casino to discuss his induction.

    Some players have careers like that, where they seem to hit the ground running from the moment they are drafted and never stop — in Carter's case until he had played an NBA-record 22 seasons.

    And then there are guys like Chauncey Billups.

    The No. 3 pick in the 1997 draft was traded by Boston in his first season and had already played for four teams in his first four seasons.

    There's more than one way to reach the Hall of Fame.

    Billups eventually found his footing and on Sunday will join Carter as the headline names in the 13-member class that will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts, not far from where his first NBA stop went so poorly that some labeled him a bust.

    Billups, now the coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, wouldn't have changed a thing.

    “It’s just my journey,” Billups said. “Everybody’s is totally different and I say this all the time. From the time that I was drafted to today being on this stage and being this weekend, like, it was a tough road for me. There was not a lot of traffic on that road.”

    Lakers defensive ace Michael Cooper, high-scoring Phoenix star Walter Davis and former Knicks champion Dick Barnett are the other NBA players in the class, with Seimone Augustus and Michele Timms making it from the WNBA. Jerry West is going in as a contributor — his third induction being enshrined as a player and with the 1960 U.S. Olympic team — along with Doug Collins and Pacers owner Herb Simon, and coaches Bo Ryan and Harley Redin from college and Charles Smith from high school.

    Augustus will have one eye elsewhere as she readies for the ceremony. The Minnesota Lynx, the team she helped win four WNBA championships, will be playing Game 2 of the WNBA Finals in New York on Sunday afternoon.

    “I’ve gotten so many text messages like, ‘We wanted to be there,’” said Augustus, who added that her response is: “Like, go out there and get Game 2 and hopefully bring home a championship.”

    Billups eventually got one, the NBA Finals MVP when the Detroit Pistons won the 2004 championship. He would make five All-Star teams with the Pistons and Denver Nuggets, but that was after the rocky start to his career.

    There were the 51 games in Boston before a trade to Toronto, with short stays in Denver and Minnesota preceding his arrival in Detroit. There were questions about what kind of point guard he was — or even if he was really a point guard.

    “It just didn’t translate fast enough, but I never believed what they said about me,” Billups said. “I just kept fighting, kept scrapping and it turned around.”

    Carter never got a ring like Billups or Cooper — who won five of them with the Lakers — but it wasn't his primary motivation as he kept playing late in his career, noting some of the teams he had joined weren't serious contenders.

    “I played the game because I love it and it wasn’t about chasing money and honestly it wasn’t about chasing rings,” Carter said.

    He had hoped to play 15 years in the NBA, but once he got there said he'd play a couple more years. He ended up becoming the only player in league history to appear in four different decades.

    The only reason the dunk contest championship wasn't the undisputed highlight of his career is because he had another entry later in 2000, when he soared over France's Frederic Weis for a rim-shaking slam while helping the U.S. win an Olympic gold medal.

    He had been envisioning his chance to slam for years, staying up late to watch and record All-Star Saturday nights. He was so amped up for his opportunity that he treated it like a real game day, taking his usual afternoon nap.

    Then he delivered when it was time to put on a show, saying that he had never even tried the arm-through-the-rim slam until that night.

    “When I got that opportunity, I looked into the stands and I was on another level as far as just excitement and hype for the moment,” Carter said. “I felt the routine that I had the night before wasn’t going to win and I took a chance, and we’re here today talking about the good because it could have gone bad.”

    ___

    AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cavaliers break ground on new state-of-the-art training facility scheduled to open in 2027
    Daily Independent6 hours ago
    LeBron: Teaming up with Steph in Paris was 'everything and more,' but 'no idea' if it happens again
    Daily Independent3 hours ago
    Raptors leaning heavily on former top rookie Scottie Barnes as they begin rebuilding the roster
    Daily Independent13 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    The NBA's parity era is here, with 6 champions in 6 years. Now Boston will try to buck that trend
    Daily Independent13 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh wearing heart monitor, taking blood thinner after irregular heartbeat
    Daily Independent4 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Sebastian: Hope of America
    Daily Independent7 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    In Denmark, 50 well-preserved Viking Age skeletons have been unearthed, a rare discovery
    Daily Independent14 hours ago
    The AP Top 25
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologizes for his behavior toward fans at the Linc
    Daily Independent6 hours ago
    Alex Ovechkin is shifting to right wing for the Capitals' second game of the season
    Daily Independent7 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz24 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    Matt McCarty wins in Utah for first PGA Tour title. Ruoning Yin wins in Shanghai on LPGA
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    AP Top 25: Oregon, Penn State move behind No. 1 Texas. Army, Navy both ranked for 1st time since '60
    Daily Independent1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy