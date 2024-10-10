Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    No. 16 Utah to face Arizona State after move from Pac-12 to Big 12

    By (),

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGhhH_0w1mm6FI00

    No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Utah by 6 1/2.

    Series record: Arizona State leads 22-12.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    Two former Pac-12 members meet for the first time since moving to the Big 12. The Utes had a bye week after their first loss of the season, 23-10 at home to Arizona on Sept. 28. The Utes, as usual, have been one of the nation's toughest defensive teams and may get quarterback Cameron Rising back after he missed most of four games. The Sun Devils have taken huge strides in their second season under coach Kenny Dillingham, bouncing back from a close loss to Texas Tech by beating Kansas 35-31 last week.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt vs. Utah's defense. Leavitt is off to a strong start in the desert after transferring from Michigan State. Leavitt and the Sun Devils will be facing their stiffest test yet against Utah. The Utes are physical, have one of the Big 12's best pass rushes and is fourth nationally on third downs, allowing teams to convert 24.7% of the time.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Utah: Rising. Utah's injury-plagued quarterback was expected to be one of the nation's best after missing last season with a severe knee injury suffered the year before. Instead, Rising hasn't played since dislocating a finger on this throwing had the second week of the season. Coach Kyle Whittingham has been coy about Rising's return this week, but added there's a chance he could play.

    Arizona State: RB Cameron Skattebo. A year after playing everywhere from quarterback to tight end due to injuries, Skattebo has been superb as Arizona State's featured running back. The Sacramento State transfer was named the Big 12's co-offensive player of the week after rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown against Kansas.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    Utah's defense is third nationally in first downs allowed at 12.6 per game. ... Arizona State is 3-0 at home for the first time since 2018. ... The Utes lead the Big 12 with 2.4 sacks per game. ... The Sun Devils have rushed for at least 300 yards twice this season, including 313 against Kansas. ... Utah is second nationally in time of possession, controlling the ball nearly 36 minutes every game. ... Arizona State drew 54,639 fans last week — largest since 2018 — despite temperatures over 100 degrees at kickoff and is expecting another big crowd.

    ___

    Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges
    Daily Independent23 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Klay Thompson scores 10 points in preseason debut with Dallas
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Goodell sees 16 international games per year if NFL adds 18th regular season game
    Daily Independent12 hours ago
    Changing OpenAI's nonprofit structure would raise questions about its future
    Daily Independent11 hours ago
    Documents show OpenAI's long journey from nonprofit to $157B valued company
    Daily Independent11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker9 days ago
    Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 13-member class led by Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Watch the replay: U.S. Senate race with Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov will miss 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury
    Daily Independent5 hours ago
    Analysis: Some quarterbacks just need a second chance, or third or fourth
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama24 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy