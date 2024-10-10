Open in App
    Arizona extends ozone pollution advisory through Friday

    By (),

    2 days ago

    The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has extended its ozone high-pollution advisory through Friday, Oct. 11.

    ADEQ officials said the highest concentration of pollution may exceed federal health standards.

    Active children, adults and people with lung disease such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, according to public health officials.

    ADEQ officials also advise:

    • Drive less, carpool, use public transit or telecommute.
    • Don’t wait in long drive-thru lines. Park and go inside.
    • Delay large painting projects.
    • Avoid using leaf blowers. Use a rake or broom to keep debris out of the road and away from storm drains, ditches and streams.
    • Conserve electricity.

    We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .

