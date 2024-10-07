Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Daily Independent

    A more comfortable Connor Bedard is hoping to put together a big second season with the Blackhawks

    By (),

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sv2Q_0vxulhbX00

    CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard was one of the first players on the ice on Monday. He also was one of the last to leave when practice was over.

    In many ways, Bedard is the same guy as he begins his second season with the Chicago Blackhawks. In some subtle ways, he is a different person and player than he was a year ago.

    “I think he's become — I mean even more so than last year — just a little more comfortable in his skin,” Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno said. “I think he understands the league, and you can see he's growing as a person and as a player. ... I've seen a more driven player. I think he wants to better himself for this season and build on last year.”

    Bedard is once again Chicago's most important player ahead of its season opener at Utah on Tuesday night, just like he was as a rookie. His development will be closely watched, but the hype that followed him throughout his first NHL season has dissipated a bit.

    That's just fine with Bedard, who — while seemingly comfortable with the attention — has never seemed to enjoy talking about himself all that much.

    “It feels good for myself, just being maybe a little more relaxed going into it,” Bedard said.

    The biggest difference with Bedard, who just turned 19 in July, might have more to do with his surroundings than the young center himself. Looking to help Bedard take his game to another level and start to emerge from its rebuild, Chicago upgraded its roster after it went 23-53-6 last year.

    Bedard skated with Teuvo Teravainen and Ilya Mikheyev — two offseason acquisitions — for the team's last practice before traveling to Utah. He also played alongside Tyler Bertuzzi , who signed with Chicago in free agency, during training camp.

    “I think he’s always had that confidence with the puck and making plays," defenseman Connor Murphy said. “I’d say if anything now he’s got more veterans around him on his line, so I think that can help in different situations in the game and having more of a 200-foot game.”

    Bedard was taken by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. While dealing with all the hoopla that went along with his arrival in the NHL, he had 22 goals and 39 assists despite being sidelined for more than a month because of a broken jaw . He won the Calder Memorial Trophy for NHL rookie of the year.

    When it was over, he applied everything he learned as he prepared for his second year.

    “I think, for me, a lot of speed and stuff,” Bedard said. “I was in the gym and on the ice just trying to put myself in as much of game situations as I can.”

    Some of Bedard's confidence going into his second year — even with his considerable skillset, made even sharper by his summer work — just has to do with the experience he gained in his first season.

    “I think there’s just little things that you pick up or you change a little bit after getting used to the league and playing some games,” he said. “So I think there’s just kind of little plays that I make now or know what’s going to work and all that.”

    Bedard, listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, was a bit feisty during Chicago's preseason games, tangling with Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek and fighting with St. Louis forward Zach Bolduc. He brushed it off as “just hockey” and not part of any adjustment on his end, wryly pointing out that he would lose a fight against most NHL players.

    Coach Luke Richardson also downplayed the significance of Bedard's preseason physicality. But he highlighted where he thinks Bedard's game is going.

    “I think he’s just going to get stronger and know when he needs to hold on to that puck and know when he needs to get it off his stick a little bit earlier and spin off and get open again,” Richardson said. "And I think those things are going to come in time. ... He's just raring to go and move up the ladder, both as a team and then I think himself individually.”

    ___

    AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jordan Kyrou scores twice as Blues spoil Kraken's home opener with 3-2 win
    Daily Independent17 hours ago
    Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer back after having an appendectomy during training camp
    Daily Independent17 hours ago
    American Water, the largest water utility in US, is targeted by a cyberattack
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Kraken host the Blues in first game of season
    Daily Independent2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New manager Terry Francona says Cincinnati Reds job 'just felt right'
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Military board substantiates misconduct but declines to fire Marine who adopted Afghan orphan
    Daily Independent17 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Luis Tiant, the charismatic Cuban who pitched the Red Sox to the World Series brink, dies at 83
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    Daily Independent23 hours ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Royals face the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS, their first home playoff game since 2015 World Series
    Daily Independent21 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Cardinals hope their defense keeps improving after it keyed a comeback win over the 49ers
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Jeff Ulbrich was a gritty player, a respected assistant and now takes over a struggling Jets team
    Daily Independent3 hours ago
    After years of finding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame cold as ice, Foreigner now knows what love is
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Magic agree to contract extension with center Wendell Carter Jr.
    Daily Independent1 day ago
    Rockies bringing back the franchise's all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season
    Daily Independent21 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy