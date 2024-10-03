Open in App
    Ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 to nearly 3,000 euros

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281onw_0vt2NLSs00

    MILAN (AP) — Ticket prices for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics range from 30 euros ($33) for men’s and women’s hockey preliminary games all the way up to nearly 3,000 euros ($3,300) for the most costly seats at the closing ceremony inside Verona’s Arena, a large Roman amphitheater.

    The most expensive sports event is the men's hockey final with prices ranging from 450 to 1,400 euros ($500 to $1,545).

    Local organizers announced Thursday that more than 20% of the tickets for the games in February, 2026 , are available for under 40 euros ($44) and more than half are priced at under 100 euros ($110).

    Anyone interested in attending should register on the official ticketing platform , to enter a draw that will allocate specific time slots for purchasing tickets in the first phase of sales.

    Ticket prices for the Winter Paralympics in March, 2026, start at 10 euros ($11) for children under 14 with more than 200,000 tickets — about 90% of the total — available for less than ($40) euros.

    It's not necessary to register for a draw for Paralympics tickets, which will go on sale in March, 2025.

    Starting in April, 2025, both Olympic and Paralympic tickets will be available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis, without the need to register in advance.

    The 2026 Games will be held across a large swath of northern Italy, with ice sports in Milan, Alpine skiing in Bormio and Cortina, snowboard and freestyle in Livigno, Nordic sports in Val di Fiemme and biathlon in Anterselva.

    Questions remain over whether the sliding center in Cortina will be completed in time or if bobsled, luge and skeleton events will be moved to another track in Austria (Igls), Switzerland (St. Moritz) or New York (Lake Placid).

    ___

    AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics

