21st Desert Dog Police K9 Trials & Public Safety Expo returns to WestWorld

The Desert Dog Police K9 Trails and Public Safety Expo returns from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at WestWorld of Scottsale, 16601 N. Pima Rd. Scottsdale 85260.

The event, produced by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association, will feature new, faster-paced competitions. More than 70 teams from across the country will complete obstacles inside the Equidome and master challenges to earn the titles of Hard Dog and Top Dog.

Teams of canines and handlers will compete in an extreme sports contest with multiple challenges in four varying obstacle courses this year, testing the skills of both human handler and police K9. Teams are scored on speed, agility, K9 obedience, apprehension and more.

New challenges will be introduced this year such as K9s scaling a 7-foot wall to catch a perpetrator in a bite suit on the other side, leaping over wrecked cars to drag the perpetrator out. Others test the dog’s speed, agility and obedience amidst all the distractions. The top 12 hardest biting and hitting K9s are hand selected throughout weekend’s regular run to compete in the final field event to select the “Hard Dog” award.

There will also be a public safety expo and a presentation to award a young child fighting a chronic illness an experience of a lifetime,whether it’s becoming an honorary police officer for a day or visiting Disneyland.

Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door and children 12 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ALECAPolicek9.com .