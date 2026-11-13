The number of heavy rainfall events in northern Illinois, defined as those producing more than two inches of precipitation, could nearly double by mid-century, according to a new severe weather study released Nov. 10 by ComEd.

Annual precipitation across ComEd’s service territory could increase by an average of 14.7 percent, the study says, underscoring the need for more investments to maintain grid resilience as climate risks rise.

“Understanding how severe weather could change in the decades ahead is critical to making the right investments today,” said Gil Quiniones, president and CEO of ComEd. “This research gives us a clearer picture of the risks our communities and infrastructure may face and will help inform how we continue strengthening the grid to deliver reliable, resilient, and affordable energy for our customers.”

The study, conducted in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, analyzes weather patterns in the region to understand how they may impact communities and critical infrastructure, according to ComEd, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corp.

The study examines projected changes in precipitation, ice storms, soil moisture, soil temperature, and solar irradiance across northern Illinois. The findings look at conditions for 2045-2054 and reveal a significant increase in severe weather conditions by mid-century.

Additionally, the study provides grid planners with localized insights into where changing weather conditions may be most pronounced across northern Illinois, including areas where multiple climate risks could converge.

Key findings from the research include that heavier rainfall, combined with longer dry periods, could increase runoff and flooding risks, including erosion around pole bases and tower footings and added strain on access roads, culverts and substation drainage systems.

At the same time, more frequent severe ice events could place additional stress on electric equipment and increase the risk of tree damage to lines and poles, while increased soil moisture could affect underground cables, grounding systems, and corrosion.

Warmer soil temperatures could make it more difficult for underground lines to release heat, the study found.

“As severe weather evolves, utilities need increasingly detailed information to understand how those changes could affect infrastructure and communities,” said Paul Kearns, Argonne laboratory director. “By combining advanced climate projections with localized analysis, this work helps translate scientific insights into practical decision-making tools that can strengthen resilience for communities across northern Illinois.”

The new findings come as northern Illinois experiences one of the most active severe weather periods in recent history. This year alone, the region has experienced 19 major storms, 59 tornadoes, and approximately 2.4 million customer interruptions, making 2026 ComEd’s most severe storm season on record.

Despite the challenges, the company says that previous grid modernization investments helped avoid an estimated 2.6 million additional customer interruptions and supported faster restoration efforts following major weather events.

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