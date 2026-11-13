Dallas-based utility company Oncor says residential customers in its service area could see about $1.2 billion in transmission cost savings over 10 years if the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) adopts proposed ratemaking reforms that shift more of the cost of new transmission onto large-load customers such as data centers.

Oncor conducted an analysis released Nov. 11 that examined how major transmission investments and rate-making reforms by the PUCT could impact residential customers.

The review, called Texas Growth and Transmission Cost Responsibility, found that the new large loads causing the need for transmission expansion will not only cover the costs of those investments, but also help reduce impacts on residential rates.

“Oncor recognizes that affordability is a very real concern for Texas families, and policymakers and customers deserve an accurate picture of what the investments required to support our state’s growth could mean for their bills,” Brian Lloyd, Oncor. vice president of regulatory policy, said. “Focusing only on the cost of new transmission does not account for the additional customers who will use and pay for the new infrastructure. By accounting for the benefits of growth along with the PUCT’s proposed ratemaking reforms, this analysis shows how Texas can put downward pressure on residential rates while simultaneously upgrading our grid.”

Specifically, the analysis found that when approximately $33 billion in investment is modeled with 60 gigawatts (GW) of new large load and the PUCT’s proposed reforms, modeled residential transmission costs fall by around $35 per year below the baseline, holding all other factors constant.

Over 10 years, that would result in an approximately $1.2 billion benefit for Oncor residential customers. A second, lower-growth scenario, pairs approximately $24 billion in investment with 35 GW of new demand. In this scenario, modeled residential transmission costs fall by around $15.50 per year below the baseline.

Oncor’s analysis also showed that large commercial and industrial customers paid for approximately 19 percent of Oncor transmission costs in 2021, rising to 26 percent in Oncor’s recent interim investment filing. Compared with the latest allocation used in Oncor’s last full rate case, the amount assigned to residential customers will fall by more than $34 million over the next 12 months.

It is important to note that this analysis is not a rate forecast. It holds other factors constant to isolate the potential residential impacts of ERCOT’s 2024 Regional Transmission Plan (RTP), transmission investment, associated new load and proposed rate-making reforms. It does not account for other transmission investment underway or in planning, additional future system needs or other changes that could affect customer bills.

Based in Dallas, Oncor operates the largest transmission and distribution system in Texas, delivering electricity to more than 4.1 million homes and businesses and operating more than 145,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines.

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