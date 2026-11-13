Jackson, Mich.-based Consumers Energy said Nov. 9 that it plans to convert another 67 miles of overhead lines in outage prone areas to underground in 2027.

“Putting power lines underground takes them out of the path of trees, wind and ice — the leading causes of outages for our customers,” said Greg Salisbury, senior vice president of electric distribution for Consumers Energy. “That means no downed wires, fewer and shorter outages, and lower storm and tree-trimming costs over time — at about the same cost as rebuilding a line overhead.”

The planned work will build on more than 11 miles completed so far this year, and 10 miles in 2024, said Consumers Energy, which noted that the work is part of a scaled-up reliability strategy to ensure fewer customers lose power during storms and that those who do spend less time without it.

Consumers Energy says it will target the power lines that cause the most outages because 91 percent of the times customers lose power are linked to just 25 percent of the miles of power lines in the system.

Today, about 16 percent of the company’s primary power lines are underground, according to the utility, which is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy Corp.

A 2024 pilot proved Consumers Energy could underground lines for approximately $400,000 a mile, and the company plans to ramp up to 400 miles a year by 2028, pending regulatory approval, with projected investments of $160 million in 2028 and 2029.

“Our pilot work proved we can do this efficiently, and the results speak for themselves,” Salisbury said. “As we scale up to 400 miles a year, we’re focusing on the lines that cause our customers the most outages so more families and businesses keep their lights on when severe weather hits.”

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