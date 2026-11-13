Puerto Rican-based electricity transmission and distribution company LUMA said nearly 15,000 of its customers in Arroyo and Patillas will benefit from a new project to reduce the impact of power outages.

Through the installation of automated equipment that can identify and isolate certain electrical faults, the company said it will be able to reduce outage minutes associated with transmission lines by approximately 30 percent. Funded with approximately $1.3 million from the U.S. Department, the pilot project represents a new initiative to reduce the duration of outages and restore service faster when certain types of faults occur.

“We know how much outages impact our customers’ daily lives. That’s why we are incorporating technology that will help us respond more quickly to faults and reduce the number of families and businesses that lose service. With this project, we aim to significantly reduce the impact of outages in Arroyo and Patillas and develop solutions that we can implement in other communities across Puerto Rico,” Eng. Doriel Pagán, senior vice president of Programs and Federal Funds at LUMA, said.

The technology, known as reclosers, isolates affected sections of the 38,000-volt (38 kV) transmission line, preventing certain faults from causing more extensive outages. The technology allows service to be maintained for a larger number of customers while crews address the issues for the outage area.

As part of this first phase, LUMA will install three automated devices at the Arroyo substation and the Patillas substation. Work is expected to continue through January 2027.

Officials said the project will help assess whether implementing similar technology on other 38kv transmission lines across Puerto Rico is feasible and beneficial.

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