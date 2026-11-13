The Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently issued the first construction permit for a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor in nearly 60 years.

The construction permit is for the Long Mott Generating Station in Calhoun County, Texas. With four X-energy Xe-100 reactors, the facility will primarily generate high-temperature steam for industrial use at the Dow Seadrift Operations site. Also, any excess electricity will be exported to the grid.

The permit marks several regulatory firsts for the NRC. It is the first approval of a multimodule advanced reactor facility; the first approval of a reactor with a pebble-bed core; the first approval of a design featuring online nuclear refueling; and the NRCʻs first review of a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor under the agency’s risk-informed, technology-inclusive Licensing Modernization Project framework.

“Today, the new NRC is issuing America’s first construction permit for a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor in more than half a century,” NRC Chairman Ho K. Nieh said. “We delivered on the 18-month schedule, proving we can do rigorous safety reviews on predictable timelines that move advanced nuclear technology from design to construction.”

NRC staff completed the safety evaluation in October, one month ahead of schedule. The agency issued its Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact in May.

The construction permit authorizes the company to build the facility but does not authorize operation. The company must obtain a separate operating license from the NRC before loading fuel or operating the reactors.

It is the third advanced reactor construction permit the NRC has issued this year.

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