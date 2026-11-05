Kitsap County, Wash., voters reject district’s grid municipalization ballot measure

The investor-owned electric and natural gas utility Puget Sound Energy (PSE) will remain the main power provider in Washington State now that voters have voted against a municipalization attempt by the Kitsap Public Utility District (KPUD).

Nov. 3 general election results showed more than 60 percent of voters opposed to KPUD Proposition 1, which the PUD Board of Commissioners voted in July to include as a ballot measure that would have given Kitsap PUD the authority to explore providing electric service, starting with a feasibility study of the costs and logistics.

If voters had approved it, Kitsap PUD would have had legal authority under state law to build or acquire electric facilities for generation, transmission, or distribution.

The vote alone wouldn’t have obligated the PUD to provide electric service, buy PSE’s existing system, or build new infrastructure, according to the district, but it would have triggered a comprehensive investigation, possibly including a feasibility study of acquisition costs, rates, operations, and financing.

KPUD said it began considering its potential role in providing electric service in response to community concerns about rising electricity prices.

In its 2026 general rate case, PSE asked for residential rate hikes of almost 30 percent over three years. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission plans to decide on PSE’s 2026 general rate case on Jan. 27, 2027, with approved rate changes scheduled to take effect on Feb. 1, 2027.

If voters would have accepted Proposition 1, it would have set the stage for Kitsap PUD to take over electric service for roughly 130,000 PSE electric customers, or more than 10 percent of the utility’s total number of electric customers.

PSE told Daily Energy Insider this fall that customers would ultimately face significant costs without knowing how much a potential takeover of its Kitsap County, Wash., system would cost or how the new utility would operate.

“Specific to Kitsap County, our system is not for sale and we do not believe that Kitsap PUD will deliver better results for our customers,” PSE spokesperson Christina Donegan said. “They have zero experience nor have they publicly presented a plan explaining how they would fund, operate, maintain, or power an electric utility of the size and complexity required by customers in Kitsap.”

In September, PSE also released a commissioned, independent study conducted by management consulting and financial advisory firm Concentric Energy Advisors that estimated the value of the company’s electric transmission and distribution assets in Kitsap County at between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion, but the study said the figure didn’t represent the total cost of taking over the system and creating a municipal utility.

“The starting price is $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion for poles and wires alone,” said Josh Nowak, vice president of Concentric Energy Advisors. “It doesn’t include the substantial costs of creating, financing, or operating a new utility.”

According to the Kitsap County Auditor’s Office, 60.16 percent of voters (56,297) voted “no,” while 39.84 percent (37,279) voted “yes” on KPUD Proposition 1.

The no vote means KPUD does not receive authority to construct or acquire electric facilities, and the feasibility study doesn’t move forward.

The process stops at this point, and any future action would require a new process, the district said.

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