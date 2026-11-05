National security depends on reauthorized cyber-threat sharing law, say 35 industry, trade groups

A coalition of 35 major industry and trade associations earlier this week urged congressional leaders to include a 10-year reauthorization of a critical cybersecurity information sharing law in an upcoming national defense funding bill.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled cyber threats, it is more important than ever for the private sector and the government to quickly and securely share information about cyber threats and defenses,” wrote the groups in a Nov. 1 letter seeking reauthorization of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 — also known as CISA 2015.

CISA 2015, which sunsets on Dec. 11, creates a legal framework that encourages the voluntary sharing of cyber threat indicators (CTIs) and defensive measures between private-sector entities and the federal government, as well as among private companies themselves.

In their letter, the groups request that CISA 2015 be reauthorized as part of the final Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), H.R. 8800 / S. 4784, which currently remains unfinished as Congress heads into the post-election lame-duck session.

H.R. 8800 narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a 216-212 vote on July 22, authorizing roughly $1.15 trillion in national defense spending, alongside various social and policy amendments, as well as the national security programs of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The U.S. Senate hasn’t yet approved its version, with a cloture vote failing 50-46 in July.

Now, both chambers must negotiate and agree on a compromise text before a final bill can be voted on and signed into law.

As congressional leaders work to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the FY 2027 NDAA, the 35 organizations urged them to retain Section 1706 in the final conference agreement for H.R. 8800, which would reauthorize CISA 2015 for another 10 years.

“Over the past decade, CISA 2015 has become a foundational component of the nation’s cybersecurity,” they wrote, noting that the law’s “authorities support the timely exchange of actionable threat intelligence and are central to the collective defense of public- and private-sector networks, particularly across critical infrastructure sectors.”

They pointed out that the case for a long-term reauthorization has grown more urgent as recent incidents have shown that advanced AI systems are able to quickly identify and exploit software vulnerabilities, “collapsing the window between the discovery of a weakness and its use in an attack.”

AI tools are also making sophisticated cyber capabilities cheaper, faster, and easier to use, allowing threats to spread and adapt in real time, according to their letter.

“In this environment, the speed and breadth with which defenders share information determines whether they keep pace with adversaries,” the groups wrote. “That speed depends on the legal certainty CISA 2015 provides. A long-term reauthorization of CISA 2015 is essential to our national security.”

Among the groups that signed the letter are the Edison Electric Institute, the American Bankers Association, the Aerospace Industries Association, the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure, the American Fintech Council, the American Petroleum Institute, the American Public Power Association, the Cybersecurity Coalition, the Information Technology Industry Council, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, the National Association of Manufacturers, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and USTelecom – The Broadband Association.

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