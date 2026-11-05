NextEra, Dominion strengthen proposed merger with additional customer protections

As they seek regulatory approval for their proposed merger, NextEra Energy Inc. and Dominion Energy Inc. on Nov. 2 filed rebuttal testimony with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) outlining additional customer protections and financial safeguards.

John Ketchum, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy, said the companies are going further to address concerns raised by regulators and other stakeholders.

“We have already put forward a historic package of benefits for Dominion Energy Virginia customers, workers, and communities, and we are going even further,” Ketchum said. “Virginia should not have to choose between relief on electric bills today and affordable, reliable power tomorrow.”

Ketchum said the proposal delivers four years of shareholder-funded bill credits for Dominion Energy Virginia customers, and puts “NextEra Energy’s scale, financial strength, and operating experience behind the local Dominion Energy team Virginians know and trust.”

Specifically,the companies said the filing reflects broad agreement with conditions proposed by the Commission Staff and the Office of the Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Counsel. Of the 117 conditions proposed by the two parties, the companies have accepted 101 as written and another 13 with enhancements or modifications.

The additional commitments are intended to strengthen Dominion Energy Virginia’s financial independence from affiliated businesses, increase independent oversight, expand Virginia representation on its board and protect the utility’s financial strength while maintaining access to NextEra Energy’s capital.

NextEra and Dominion said they remain confident the proposed combination meets Virginia’s legal standard that adequate public service at just and reasonable rates will not be impaired or jeopardized.

Bob Blue, chairman, president, and CEO of Dominion Energy, said the proposed combination would build on the company’s history in Virginia while maintaining local leadership.

“Dominion Energy has proudly served Virginia for more than a century. This combination is about building on that legacy,” Blue said.

He added that Dominion Energy Virginia would remain locally led and accountable to the SCC, supported by NextEra Energy’s financial strength and operational expertise.

“These additional protections reinforce our commitment to our customers as we continue to reliably and affordably meet Virginia’s growing energy needs,” said Blue.

For provisions the companies did not accept as proposed, they offered alternatives they said would address the underlying concerns without unnecessarily increasing costs or limiting access to parent-company capital and operational efficiencies.

For instance, the companies said the proposed combination would provide immediate customer assistance while helping manage electricity costs over the long term.

The proposal includes four years of shareholder-funded residential bill credits and an additional $100 million contribution to EnergyShare for energy assistance and weatherization. The companies also said customers would not pay for the merger.

They pointed to Virginia’s growing electricity demand, which they said will require significant investment in new generation, transmission, and grid infrastructure regardless of whether the merger is approved.

The companies also said that Dominion Energy Virginia would be better positioned to meet the needs with NextEra Energy’s financial resources, scale, and operating experience.

For example, they cited NextEra’s Florida utility, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). According to the companies, FPL’s typical residential bills are 37 percent below the national average and 20 percent lower than they were two decades ago when adjusted for inflation. They also said FPL’s reliability is more than 60 percent better than the national average.

Proposed Virginia investments

The proposed combination includes several financial and economic commitments for Virginia, including:

Four years of shareholder-funded residential bill credits.

A $100 million contribution to EnergyShare for energy assistance and weatherization.

A $100 million investment in workforce development and skilled-trades training.

Creation of 1,000 new jobs, including 600 NextEra Energy positions and approximately 400 jobs with suppliers, contractors and service providers.

Maintaining Dominion Energy’s current Virginia employee headcount for at least five years.

Construction of a new shareholder-funded office tower in downtown Richmond and maintenance of dual headquarters.

Spending up to $5 billion over five years with Virginia-based manufacturers, contractors, suppliers and service providers through a new Virginia Supplier Program.

The commitments would provide customer assistance, support long-term affordability, and create economic opportunities across Virginia, said the companies.

The proposed combination remains subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and the companies continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2027.

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